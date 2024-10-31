WA Is Getting A Better Navigation Tool

Are you tired of driving down the road just enjoying yourself on the way to something new, and all of a sudden your GPS tells you to turn right, so you quickly get over into the far left of the three right-hand turn lanes, only to find out you are stuck entering some business you have no interest in, all because you didn't know what lane you needed to be in? Well, Google’s Assistant navigation is set to change that. As of next month, Google’s Enhanced Lane Guidance will highlight the correct lane for upcoming turns. This enhancement aims to make inner-city driving less stressful, especially in unfamiliar areas.

Seattle and Portland

I have had my fair share of city driving, but Seattle and Portland city driving is definitely something else. It's stressful, especially with a navigation tool that doesn’t paint you the whole picture of what’s going on. A new feature is Visual Elements. The updated map will display important features such as crosswalks, traffic signs, and lane restrictions.

Major Update

They’re rolling out a major update to enhance your driving experience from start to finish. Now, before you hit the road, you can simply get directions and tap “add stops” to explore top landmarks, attractions, scenic spots, and dining options along your route. As winter approaches, you can now view and report weather disruptions on your route, including flooded, unplowed, and low-visibility roads. Additionally, their arrival guidance will

