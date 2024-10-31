First Case of  Bird Flu Detected in US Pig 

A significant development in the ongoing H5N1 bird flu outbreak has emerged, with the first detection of the virus in a pig in the United States. The infected pig was found on a farm in Crook County, Oregon.

While the pig showed no signs of illness at the time of testing, the discovery has raised concerns among public health officials. Pigs, often referred to as "mixing vessels," can be infected with both avian and human influenza viruses, potentially leading to the development of new, more dangerous strains.

Despite these concerns, officials have reassured the public that the national pork supply remains safe. The affected farm is non-commercial, and the pigs were not intended for human consumption. To prevent further spread, the farm has been quarantined. Other animals on the property, including sheep and goats, are under close surveillance.

The H5N1 virus has been rapidly spreading among dairy cows, with 387 herds across 14 states affected. Since March, 36 human cases have been reported, primarily linked to direct contact with infected farm animals. While most human cases have been mild, the potential for the virus to mutate and become more easily transmissible remains a significant threat.

The source of the virus in the Oregon pig is currently unknown. However, the previous detection of the virus in poultry on the same farm suggests that shared water sources or equipment may have facilitated transmission between species. Further testing is underway to determine if the pig was genuinely infected or if the positive result was due to environmental contamination.

