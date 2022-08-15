Multiple Burglary Suspects Sought in Kennewick

One of the images indicates the suspects likely broke off an ice machine lock too.

Multiple suspects sought in Kennewick break-in

KPD did not provide specifics as to when this burglary occurred, but it involved a business during late night hours.

KPD suspect KPD suspect loading...

Three suspects are sought in connection with the incident, they don't appear to be too worried about surveillance cameras.

KPD suspect KPD suspect loading...

One of them was seen carrying ice bags, from that we can also guess they broke off the lock of an outdoor ice machine. Most of them have padlocks after hours.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.