Moses Lake School Board comes out against state bills it says erode parents’ rights

(The Center Square) – The Moses Lake School Board unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday night expressing disapproval of several bills in the Washington State Legislature, claiming those bills “undermine trust in public education by centralizing authority, restricting local flexibility, undermining the authority granted to duly elected school board directors … and eroding parental rights.”

The resolution urges lawmakers to reject five bills: House Bill 1296, Senate Bill 5181, Senate Bill 5180, Senate Bill 5179 and Senate Bill 5123.

These bills address students' rights, safety, parents' rights, and anti-retaliation protections for educators, as well as mandate gender inclusivity and expand protections for students based on ethnicity, homelessness, immigration status, neurodivergence, and sexual orientation.

The Moses Lake School Board’s move is in step with President Donald Trump’s executive order signed in February banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports. The executive order threatens to withhold federal funding from any schools that do not comply.

Despite Trump's order, Superintendent Chris Reykdal instructed school districts to continue allowing transgender athletes participation in girls' sports, based on Washington state law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of gender.

In a Feb. 20 video, Reykdal said there is a “continuum” of sexes ranging from male to female.

On Feb. 25, all five board members wrote and signed a letter to Reykdal and Gov. Bob Ferguson challenging the state’s policy that allows transgender students to participate in school sports.

“Your actions, Superintendent Chris Reykdal, and words could have dire consequences for all schools in Washington State, and your viewpoints do not reflect the community we serve nor the students we have the honor to serve and protect,” the letter said.

Board members spoke out on their rationale for passing Thursday’s resolution.

“I don’t want to stand before God at judgment time when he clearly put me on this board and have to explain and answer why I didn’t protect kids who he put me here to protect," Paul Hill said.

Board member Amy Breitenstein largely echoed that sentiment.

"We’re going to be on the right side of history in doing this,” she said.

Board member Carla Urias grew emotional in defending the resolution.

“We’re in a time in history beyond anything I’ve ever seen in my life,” she said. “Our children are looking up to us as parents, as mothers, as fathers as pastors to stand for them at this time. That is where my heart is.”

Board member Ryan Coulston was a little more circumspect, urging sensitivity for transgender youth.

“I read it,” he said. “I don’t disagree with it, but how are we helping all our kids?”

Moses Lake School Board President Kirryn Jensen spoke with The Center Square on Friday.

“We are at a turning point in history where everyday people are being asked to stand up and do what is right for our children, and I personally felt that making a statement supporting parents’ rights and holding onto our rights as community members and taxpayers was really important at this moment in time,” she said.

Jensen said board members understand that state funding for their district could be at risk if they don't comply with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

"The implied threat is that we'll lose state funding, and that is a risk, and we're well aware of that,” she said.

OSPI’s Chief Communications Officer Katy Payne previously told The Center Square there has been no threat to withhold state funds from districts that don’t comply.

“OSPI has always had the authority to withhold funds if school districts do not adhere to required corrective actions – this authority is prescribed in state law,” Payne said in an email to The Center Square.

Payne sent an additional email Friday morning in response to a request for comment on the Moses Lake School Board’s resolution.

“We are aware of the Moses Lake School Board’s actions, and the actions do not align with the nondiscrimination requirements of Chapter 28A.642 RCW or Washington’s civil rights guidelines for public schools, which school districts are required to follow (RCW 28A.642.050),” she said.

Payne went on to note, “States are permitted to provide greater protections for students than what is required by federal minimum standards, and Washington’s laws fit squarely within the scope of what is allowed by federal law.”