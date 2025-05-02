Meet Hoobastank...Our Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet Of The Week

Meet Hoobastank...this week's Tri-Cities Animal Services shelter pet who is the Paw-sitively Perfect Pup you'll fall in love with! If you’ve ever wished for a furry friend who could match your energy, serenade you with sweet howls, and turn every backyard into a rock concert, then it’s time to stop Crawling in the Dark and meet Hoobastank! If you’ve ever wished for a furry friend who could match your energy, serenade you with sweet howls, and turn every backyard into a rock concert, then it’s time to stopand meet Hoobastank!

Running Away with the kids during recess. His recess raid earned him a ride with Animal Control, and thus began the legend of Hoobastank. This 1 year and 8-month-old Husky mix has a story that's as unforgettable as his name. Hoobastank’s journey to the shelter started with a solo adventure to—of all places—Cascade Elementary School in Kennewick, where he waswith the kids during recess. His recess raid earned him a ride with Animal Control, and thus began the legend of Hoobastank.

Skunk Happens!

Now, let’s talk about the name. Why Hoobastank? Well, when the officer approached our four-legged explorer, it was instantly clear that Hoobastank, Hooba-STUNK. It seemed he had recently been in a rather pungent altercation—with a skunk. The skunk may have been Out of Control, but our boy got the worst of it. Let’s just say the stench left a lasting impression. Skunk 1, Hoobastank 0.

Life After the Stink

Despite the... fragrant introduction, Hoobastank—affectionately dubbed “Hooba-dooba”—quickly won hearts. He was adopted just weeks later, but returned after some disagreements with another dominant male dog. What can we say...he’s the lead singer type, not the backup vocalist. That said, with the right intro, he could totally vibe with other pups, especially chill females or easygoing males.

Piebald head-turner with a coat that’s basically his own album cover. At the shelter, Hoobastank has been a total rock star. He keeps his kennel clean (a sign he might be house trained), and he’s proven to be a cool, calm, and collected companion when he’s not chasing zoomies or singing the song of his people. Now let’s talk looks—because Hoobastank is ahead-turner with a coat that’s basically his own album cover.

Heterochromia (yes, two different colored eyes) and you've got a pup who’s definitely not fading into the background. He's ready to be your Lucky charm. Bold patches of color on a crisp white base? Check. Add in(yes, two different colored eyes) and you've got a pup who’s definitely not fading into the background. He's ready to be yourcharm.

Why Hoobastank is The Reason You Need a Dog

This 60-pound floof machine is ready to rock your world:

High-energy hero – If your lifestyle is more “marathon” than “movie marathon,” Hoobastank is your spirit animal. He’s always Ready for You with tail wags and turbo-charged zoomies.

– If your lifestyle is more “marathon” than “movie marathon,” Hoobastank is your spirit animal. He’s always with tail wags and turbo-charged zoomies. Shelter soloist – He’s been known to bust out the occasional howl-worthy performance. We’re talking full-volume, heartfelt solos—he’s Born to Lead , after all.

– He’s been known to bust out the occasional howl-worthy performance. We’re talking full-volume, heartfelt solos—he’s , after all. Loyal lovebug – Yes, he’s got energy for days, but when the amps turn off, he just wants someone to love him for who he is...a nd trust us, there’s a lot to love.

– Yes, he’s got energy for days, but when the amps turn off, he just wants someone to love him for nd trust us, there’s a lot to love. Dog-selective superstar – He’s been Unaffected by the ladies, and might click with other pups who don’t mind letting him take the lead. (Sorry, dominant dudes—he’s already got lead vocals covered.)

– He’s been by the ladies, and might click with other pups who don’t mind letting him take the lead. (Sorry, dominant dudes—he’s already got lead vocals covered.) Zoomie zone champion – Got a yard? Great. Got a yard and running shoes? Even better. Hoobastank will make sure not a single blade of grass goes unexplored.

Ready to Bring Hoobastank Home?

Good news—adopting this rockstar is easier than you think! His adoption fee is only $50, and he’s already neutered, up to date on his vaccines, and microchipped.

If you have other dogs at home, a meet-and-greet is required to make sure they’re ready to join the Hooba fan club. Stop by anytime during business hours—no appointment needed! The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

So, what are you waiting for? If you’re looking for a companion who’s quirky, charming, and full of life—and who just might howl your favorite Hoobastank hits during your next backyard hang—then Hoobastank is The Reason to head to the shelter today.