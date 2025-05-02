Pierce County doubles down on immigration limits; sheriff says it defies law

(The Center Square) – The Pierce County Council passed a resolution doubling down on its refusal to aid federal immigration enforcement, putting it at odds with Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank, who says it’s an illegal attempt to obstruct.

Resolution 2025-139s, passed on a 4-3 vote, reaffirms Pierce County commitment to limiting its role in immigration enforcement, which has created tension with the sheriff. This follows the state’s Keep Washington Working Act, which prohibits agencies from using resources to aid federal immigration enforcement.

Prior to the council’s approval on Tuesday, Swank argued that local jurisdictions are not sovereign nations and cannot create their own immigration laws that defy federal law.

“Resolution 139 in conjunction with the Keep Washington Working Act represents a deliberate and illegal attempt to obstruct cooperation between local and federal agencies charged with protection of our communities from violent and criminal aliens and transnational cartels,” Swank said during Tuesday's Pierce County Council meeting. “Policies like these that defy federal law also place at risk the critical federal funding our government needs, a price our citizens should not be forced to pay for crass political gamesmanship.”

Swank drew a line, saying that the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is an independently elected office, and not the arm of the county council or the executive’s office.

The resolution was sponsored by four out of the seven county council members, helping it receive the four votes needed to pass. The resolutions sponsors are Councilmembers Jani Hitchen, Rosie Ayala, Robyn Denson, and Bryan Yambe.

Councilmember Paul Herrera voted against the resolution, warning that it sends the wrong message that the county will provide “unwavering support” for illegal immigrants, which may inadvertently convey a false sense of security as immigration enforcement does its job in the region.

“ICE is here, they’ve been doing their job for many years, but the message that it’s OK to be here and undocumented, I think is not a good message,” Herrera said.

Despite the pushback from opponents, Pierce County Executive Ryan Mello reaffirmed that immigration enforcement is the sole responsibility of the federal government and that the county needs to remain “safe and welcoming” for all residents in order to gain public trust.

“The people we’re talking about, they are our neighbors and friends; these folks work hard every single day. They’re raising families and, in many cases, have lived here a long time,” Mello said during Tuesday's meeting. “Public safety depends on public trust. We earn that trust by communicating clearly what we will and won’t do when people contact our offices.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to The Center Square’s request for comment following the resolution's passage.