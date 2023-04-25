Massive Horrific Bat Spotted in Washington Dubbed ‘Batsquatch’

Move over Sasquatch, you have competition and it's called ‘Batsquatch’. Batsquatch is reportedly half-bat and half-ape and has been roaming the slopes of Mount St. Helens since it erupted 43 years ago in May of 1980. According to local folklore and Portlandghosts.com, Batsquatch was awakened from a deep sleep after the dramatic volcanic eruption and has been spotted many times since.

Described as an ape-like bat with a massive wingspan, Batsquatch reportedly weighs over 400 pounds and has piercing teeth, yellowish eyes, blue fur, and unique psychic abilities that impact human thoughts – causing feelings of dread when nearby. It’s also been known to disrupt car engines and radio reception.

One of the first reported sightings happened in 1994 when a Washington teenager traveling at night had car trouble in a remote area of Pierce County. While he was assessing his predicament, something large landed on the roof of his vehicle causing it to indent. When the teen emerged from his car to investigate he was astonished to see a bat-like creature screeching and clawing. The teen, frightened beyond belief, ran for his life escaping with a torn shirt and damaged vehicle before the creature left.

According to numerous reports and websites, there have been quite a few sightings throughout Washington, Oregon, and California since 1980. The legend of Batsquatch still lives in the dark forests in the PNW and...as a beer...a Hazy IPA made by a popular Northwest Brewing Company. Pick some up and raise one up for the Batsquatch!

