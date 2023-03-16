You're invited to come and relive the memorable music of two of the greatest acts of the 70s and beyond.

The Seasons Performance Hall welcomes - Just One Look AND Kings of Hollywood: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and the Eagles - all in one night, LIVE on the Seasons stage.

Just One Look/Kings of Hollywood: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and the Eagles

The Seasons Performance Hall puts it this way: Just One Look celebrates the music of the legendary Linda Ronstadt -- who helped shape female rock for many generations. Kings of Hollywood showcases the music of the Eagles -- a band who put the country rock genre on the map -- and contributed to many personal soundtracks for multiple generations of music fans.

Fun fact: Eagles co-founders Don Henley and Glenn Fry were members of Linda Ronstadt's backup band prior to going off on their own to form the legendary band. All of the hits you've come to know and love, by both Linda Ronstadt and the Eagles will be performed at this show, so you don't want to miss it!

Tickets and Showtimes for Tribute to Linda Ronstadt & Eagles at Seasons

The show takes place on Saturday, March 25th at 7:30 PM. General admission tickets are still available for only $30 at the Seasons box office or online HERE.

You can register to win a pair of tickets to the show by filling out the form below. Take a look at the videos below too - and see what you can expect from this one amazing night of music at Yakima's Seasons Performance Hall.