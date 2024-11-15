It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up Tri-Cities more than ever before. How?

Between now and December 20, we need you to share photos of your most creative, beautiful, and breathtaking holiday displays.

Maybe this year you lugged all 12 crates of lights out of the basement and blanketed the entire house. Maybe you rented some heavy equipment to decorate the towering pine tree in your front yard. Maybe there's a life-size replica of Santa's sleigh shining brighter than a Vegas casino in front of your business.

We want to see it!

But it's also the time of year for giving, so we'd love to wrap up a box containing a $500 VISA Gift Card to one lucky person who shares their beautiful holiday display with us.

Ready to light up Tri-Cities and send 2024 out with the brightest celebration ever? Submit your photo using the form below or our app. Keep checking back here as we highlight the best displays.

Let’s lift as many spirits as possible by bringing brightness to everyone.

View the official contest rules here.

