Let’s Go Washington files second initiative to uphold parental rights

n(The Center Square) – Political action committee Let’s Go Washington introduced a second initiative on Monday to protect parents’ rights by repealing House Bill 1296. Earlier this month, the organization introduced an initiative to repeal Senate Bill 5181.

HB 1296 and SB 5181 are both aimed at modifying LGW’s “parents’ bill of rights” Initiative 2081 passed by the Legislature last year. HB 1296 would focus on aligning notification timelines with existing law, and SB 5181 would establish student rights and protections for school employees.

“I filed the repeal for 5181 and suddenly they pulled 1296 back out,” LGW founder Brian Haywood told The Center Square. “So, I said, alright, if you’re going to go that route and play games, it’s no skin off my back; we’ll just file another initiative.”

I-2081 proponents contend parents have a right to know what is happening to their children at school, especially when it comes to mental health and medical decisions, including gender-related issues.

Majority party Democrats contend new legislation is needed because I-2081 has created confusion and conflicts with federal law.

“My main concern has been and continues to be parents having a right to know what’s going on with their kids,” Heywood continued.

“It’s really shocking to me that on one hand, they recognize the science that says kids aren’t really able to make good decisions until they’re 25, and on the other hand they say at 13 you’re capable of making really big decisions about their bodies?” he wondered. “Can you vape at 13? No, that’s got to wait until you’re 21. What about a tattoo? It’s permanent, so you better wait till you’re 18. But an abortion or gender reassignment surgery, that’s all good at 13? That makes no sense.”

Rep. Monica Stonier, D-Vancouver, prime sponsor of HB 1296, was asked about her bill during a Tuesday media availability and whether she believes her legislation will be the bill lawmakers focus on – or if SB 5181, sponsored by Sen. Claire Wilson, D-Auburn, will be the focus.

“We’ve been in close communication about how our chambers felt about those policies and we’re trying to stay as aligned as we can,” Stonier said. “These are very difficult bills as you have witnessed. They take a lot of time and there’s a lot of conjecture and misinformation, much from the opponents who seem interested in causing confusion and upheaval rather than really talking about what’s happening in schools and how students are impacted by the learning environment.”

Republicans, who also held a media availability on Tuesday, were also asked about the controversial bills.

“We’ve heard some pretty upsetting comments from Democrats with their lack of concern for parental access,” said Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima. “I think it’s important we understand where that original initiative came from. Parents don’t trust schools, which are intentionally hiding things about their kids. That is the worst way you can drive support for public education.”

Corry suggested the two citizen initiatives filed by LGW are likely to have wide support.

“I would imagine that there is a much bigger fight to come from the public who are largely on the side of parental rights if the majority continues to push either of these bills to the governor’s desk,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, also weighed in.

“5181 passed out of the Senate and it was a bad bill, but I would say 1296 is even worse,” he explained. “Both bills basically want to separate parents from their kids; they undermine the relationship between parents and their school districts, neither of which is good for our children.”

As reported by The Center Square, HB 1296 passed the House of Representatives after 2 a.m. on Thursday morning on a party-line 56-37 vote, following more than six hours of floor debate. All Democrats voted for the bill, and all Republicans voted against it. Five members were excused from voting.

SB 5181 passed the full Senate on Feb. 5, also on a straight party-line 30-19 vote.