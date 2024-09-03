Kennewick’s Clover Island Restaurant Going Dockless

Cedars at Pier One, that cool restaurant on Kennewick's Clover Island, is about to lose its nearly 50-year-old dock after the Port of Kennewick decided not to replace the aging structure. The dock, which played a significant role in the restaurant's charm and accessibility for boaters, will be permanently removed. The decision was based on the deteriorating condition of the dock's metal pilings, which have suffered wear and tear from decades of exposure to the elements and water traffic, including wakes from vessels and barges.

ADA Accessible

The dock was initially a wooden structure, replaced by a concrete one in 1996, but this update did not address the aging metal pilings. Replacing the dock now would require a modern structure that is ADA accessible and environmentally considerate, which is deemed too costly by the Port of Kennewick.

Reduction in Lease

As part of the agreement to remove the dock, restaurant owners Carrie and Doug Lundgren will receive an $18,000 annual reduction in their lease payments, reducing their monthly base rent to $2,548 from $4,016 through the end of their lease in 2049. The lease will also include regular cost-of-living adjustments.

Despite the removal of the private dock, boaters can still access Cedars by using public docks on the sheltered side of Clover Island and walking to the restaurant.

