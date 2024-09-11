Have you ever been speeding around town, and all of a sudden, you freak out as you pass a cop on the side of the road while you are going 15 over? Come on, we’ve all done that. But then you realize that the side of the cop car says "Volunteer" and it has amber lights. You curse that person in your head and say, "Sucker, you can't pull me over." Well, this article is to let you know that you have the opportunity to be that volunteer police officer with the CHIPS Program.

The Kennewick Police Department

The Kennewick Police Department is once again opening its doors to the community through its long-running volunteer program, Citizens Helping in Police Services (CHIPS). First established in 1994, CHIPS is an initiative designed to assist the department in a wide variety of non-enforcement tasks while fostering community engagement.

Citizens Academy

In addition to the CHIPS program, the Kennewick Police Department is also gearing up for its Fall 2024 Citizens Academy, an immersive experience for those interested in learning more about law enforcement. The free 5-week, 10-class academy will take place from October 1 to October 29, with graduation scheduled for November 7. Classes are held every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:00-9:00 PM at the Kennewick Police Department.

Day-To-Day Operations

The Citizens Academy is designed to provide an inside look into the day-to-day operations of law enforcement. Participants will engage in hands-on training and learn about patrol procedures, traffic enforcement, detective work, narcotics investigations, crime scene investigations, and more. Specialized teams, such as the SWAT and CAT units, as well as K-9 and youth services, will be highlighted. Participants will also have the opportunity to tour the Benton County Jail and the Coroner’s Office.

The academy is open to the public, but space is limited to just 25 participants. Those interested are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure a spot.

For more information or to apply for either the CHIPS program or the Citizens Academy, visit the Kennewick Police Department’s website or contact the department directly.