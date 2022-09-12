Is Kennewick’s Sonic Drive-In Closing for Good? Here’s What We Know

All Eastern Washington Sonic Drive-In Locations Appear To Be Closed

What's going with the Sonic Drive-In in Kennewick? It appears the popular fast food joint is closed.

Kennewick's Sonic Drive-Inn Is Barracaded Up And Closed

If you go to the corporate website for Sonic, you'll discover that all Eastern Washington Sonic Drive-In locations are closed.

The locations including Wenatchee, Yakima, Renton, and Kennewick appear to be closed without any notice.

Spokane Valley has a few locations and some part of Seattle has locations open but it seems anything in Eastern Washington is shut down. There is no explanation given on the website for the closures.

It seems the closures came without warning and it looks after a quick Google search that no other information is available to see if or when the Sonic Drive-ins will reopen.

Sonic Drive-Inn In Kennewick Has A Note Saying Temporarily Closed

A Yelp reviewer had noted that the Kennewick location's menu machines were gutted, barricades were in place and a small note was posted on the door saying they were closed due to an ownership change.

I guess we'll all have to wait a while to see what the status of Sonic Drive-In will really be in the future. I do know that it's a popular fast food restaurant that would be sincerely missed in the Tri-Cities.

Here are some other famous brands that have disappeared in the Tri-Cities over the last 50 years.

