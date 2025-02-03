New Drug Could Be A Solution To Washington’s Opioid Crisis

When people hear the word opioid, many immediately think of an illegal version like opium, heroin, or fentanyl. Fentanyl has garnered most of the attention over the last few years because of how prominent it has become. While many become addicted by using opioids illegally, a number of others develop an addiction through a prescription.

In 2023 an estimated 125 million prescriptions for opioids were written in the United States. According to the CDC, that same year, over 8.5 million people admitted to 'misusing' their prescription. Opioids not only help reduce pain, but it also can give a person a feeling of euphoria. That euphoric feeling is the draw that can lead to addiction.

The Washington State Department of Health releases quarterly data regarding the opioid epidemic here. There were 2,819 fatal opioid overdose deaths in 2023, the last year full data is available. That's almost 775 more than 2022.

While it's next to impossible to know how many opioids entered the state illegally in 2023, we do know that just under 1.7 million prescriptions were written. While stopping the flow of illegal drugs is a pipe dream, there is a new drug just approved by the FDA that could provide a real alternate to the prescribing of opioids for acute and sub acute pain.

It Is A Non-Addictive Pain Reliever That Has Similar Strength To Vicodin

The clinical name is suzetrigine. The brand name is Journavx, and it may be the biggest breakthrough in opioid alternatives in...well ever. It is the first new pain medication approved by the FDA in 25 years. While opioids dull pain perception, Journavx targets the nerves that transmit pain signals to the brain.

It's not a silver bullet, but in trials it was found to manage acute (usually from trauma or surgery) and subacute (lasts longer than a month) pain at the same strength as well known pain killers like Vicodin and Hydrocodone. For the millions of people that fear being prescribed an opioid, this could go a long way to put their minds at ease.

Like all drugs, there are potential side effects and cautions from the manufacturer (like not drinking or eating anything grapefruit while using), so you should always consult your doctor before using. The drug has only been tested on adults and is not meant to be used by children at this time. Roughly 80 million people per year have had no real alternative for pain relief, now they just might.