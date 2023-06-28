Joint Message and Tri-Cities Guide to Celebrate the 4th Safely

With fireworks now to legal to light and a weekend Fire Weather Watch issued by the National Weather Service in Pendleton, local fire chiefs have joined forces to get the word out.

"We jointly encourage you to celebrate this holiday safely and responsibly." Tom Huntington, Fire Chief for the City of Richland.

"Fireworks, particularly those not allowed under local rules, can cause serious injury, loss of wildlife habitat and can pose extreme fire danger throughout our community" Ed Dunbar, Interim Fire Chief for the City of Pasco.

"Our region is surrounded by dry landscape and is at risk for fast-spreading and devastating fires that quickly spread emergency resources very thin." Mike Harris, Fire Chief for Franklin County Fire District 3.

"Limited fireworks use is available in Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, West Richland, Benton City and unincorporated Benton County. Fireworks are banned in Prosser, Connell and unincorporated Franklin County." Paul Carlyle, Fire Chief for Benton County Fire District 4.

"This 4th of July, please consider your neighbors, your community and your first responders and celebrate safely." Chad Michael, Fire Chief for the City of Kennewick

"To ensure full compliance with state and local law, please visit your local fire service or city website. Only use fireworks that are purchased within your own jurisdiction." Lonnie Click, Fire Chief for Benton County Fire District 1.

If you want to avoid the risks that come with lighting fireworks, the local fire chiefs encourage you to simply enjoy the fireworks spectaculars that take place around the region.

Fire Weather Watch details by the National Weather Service:

Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

Areas Affected - East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Kittitas Valley and Lower Columbia Basin.

Winds - West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Humidity - As low as 10 percent.

