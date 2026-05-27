Tiger Woods is reportedly continuing treatment at a specialist facility while supporting his girlfriend Vanessa Trump following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The golf superstar, 50, is said to have briefly returned to Florida from an international treatment centre in Switzerland to support Vanessa, 48, after she publicly revealed her diagnosis earlier this month.

People reported Tiger travelled back to Palm Beach to handle personal matters and attend the high school graduation of Vanessa’s daughter Kai Trump, 19, amid what sources described as an increasingly serious relationship between the pair.

A source told the publication: “Tiger should be in a planned program for awhile more.

“He is doing fine and on the road to a healthier future.”

The insider added Tiger had returned to Florida partly to support Vanessa through her health battle.

They said: “Tiger flew back to take care of some things and offer support to his girlfriend Vanessa’s health issues as well as to be here for her golfer daughter Kai’s high school graduation.

“He is a family oriented guy and nothing has changed.”

Photographs published by TMZ showed Tiger arriving at Palm Beach International Airport aboard his private jet on 13 May, with the publication reporting the flight had arrived from Zurich.

According to People, sources close to the couple described their relationship as strong despite the pressures both are currently facing.

One source said: “(They) are a solid couple who have been there for the other.

“They love each other and offering help when needed is an important part of their relationship.”

The insider added: “It has made them both stronger, although Vanessa is a strong woman to begin with.”

Another source told the publication Tiger remained focused on improving his health following ongoing treatment.

The source said: “He wants to feel better and play golf.

“He and Vanessa are close and share their lives. He needed to be with her and he was. They do what they can for the other in light of both of them having heavy schedules of responsibility.”

Tiger and Vanessa confirmed their romance publicly in March 2025 after months of speculation, with the relationship quickly attracting widespread attention because of Vanessa’s previous marriage to Donald Trump Jr. and Tiger’s continued prominence as one of the most recognisable figures in world sport following his extraordinary comeback career, Masters victory in 2019 and long-running health struggles.

Tiger’s latest personal struggles come after years of serious injuries and health setbacks that have repeatedly interrupted his golfing career.

The 15-time major winner has undergone multiple surgeries in recent years following his devastating 2021 car crash, while continuing to battle recurring physical problems affecting his back and legs.

Despite those challenges, Tiger remains one of the sport’s defining figures through victories including five Masters titles and his dramatic comeback win at Augusta National in 2019, widely regarded as one of golf’s greatest sporting achievements.

A third source told People Tiger felt he “needed to be with” Vanessa after she shared news of her diagnosis publicly on Instagram.

Vanessa said: “I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.”

Vanessa shares five children with Donald Jr. as well as Kai – Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

The insider added: “Life brings unexpected twists and turns and so far both of them have been there to help the other.

“They are lucky to have found each other.”