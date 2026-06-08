Savannah Guthrie has shared an emotional plea to “bring her home” amid the ongoing search for her missing mom Nancy.

The Today show presenter's 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home on February 1 and police have been treating her disappearance as a kidnapping.

While Savannah previously admitted she doesn’t think her mother is still alive, she’s refusing to stop looking for her.

In a post on Instagram over the weekend, Savannah shared a picture of Jesus’ ascension with “Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out," written over the top.

In a heartbreaking addition, Savannah wrote on the bottom: “Bring her home,” alongside a heart emoji.

According to reports, ransom notes were sent to local media outlets - furthering rumors that Nancy was taken against her will.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos shared an update on the case on 12th May, revealing that no suspects have been identified, but adding that his department and the FBI are “working hard to get this resolved”.

He said: “I think every day they get closer. There’s way too much work to be done, that is ongoing, with some of the physical evidence we have.

Savannah previously confessed she's accepted Nancy is no longer alive after receiving a message from a higher power.

During a previous interview with her Today show colleague Hoda Kotb, Savannah cried as she explained: "Early on, I felt that I heard, one of the very few times in my life, I did hear God speak to me.

"As I said to myself: 'I can handle anything. I just can't handle not knowing ... I have to know'. And I heard a voice and it said: 'You do know where she is. She's with me.'

"So whether she's on this Earth still or whether she's in Heaven, I know where she is. I know who she's with. But we need to know.”

The broadcaster noted that despite being taught that Jesus "experienced every single emotion that we humans can feel", her recent heartbreak has made her question "whether Jesus really ever experienced this particular wound that I feel”.