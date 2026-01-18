Pierce Brosnan is determined to enjoy the time he "has left" now he's in his 70s.

The former James Bond star - who turns 73 in May - has admitted his work as an actor keeps him "alive" but he can feel the tick" of time as he gets older and doesn't want to waste a moment.

He told The Independent newspaper: "It’s the creative life that keeps me alive. I’m 72, time is moving on for me, and I can feel the tick of it.

"I’ve been down this path a long way now. But what else do I do but really live the life and the time that I have left?"

Brosnan went on to add he still suffered from moments of self-doubt as an actor despite being in the industry for such a long time and he credits his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, and his Catholic faith with keeping him going.

He added: "It’s such a capricious game to be an actor. That black dog of doubt sits beside you, but it’s also what spurs you on. You’re constantly constructing yourself and then destroying yourself, in the best possible way ...

"[My self-belief comes from] family, for sure. I have a great wife, who’s given me wings to fly. I’m a Catholic, and my faith is very strong.

"And you have to be as tough as old boots to be in the game this long."

Brosnan's biggest role of his career was as James Bond in the 007 franchise and he recently revealed he's "excited" to find out who the next star of the superspy franchise will be.

He told The Times newspaper: "I'm as excited as the next man or woman to find out who's going to play that role again. It's always exciting. I loved Sean (Connery), I loved Roger (Moore), Daniel is amazing, and Tim Dalton was amazing, too."

However, the MobLand star revealed that he hasn't watched his Bond movies back with his sons Christopher, 53, Sean, 42, Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24.

Brosnan said: "I don't look at the movies. I've never seen the Bond movies with my boys. I don't know why. They're just tucked away."