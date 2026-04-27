New series and new TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online this week.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch a new Netflix action-thriller called Man on Fire, as well as a true crime docuseries about an engaged woman who went undercover to expose her fiancé for murder. Plus, check out a buzzy new supernatural comedy at Apple TV.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

Widow’s Bay

A weary town official played by Matthew Rhys tries to transform his struggling, cursed New England town into a tourist hot spot while navigating the island’s very real supernatural history in Widow’s Bay.

Where to watch Widow’s Bay: The supernatural-comedy series premieres exclusively on Apple TV on April 29.

Should I Marry a Murderer?

In this true crime two-parter, a woman goes undercover to gather evidence against her fiancé after he confesses to a 2017 hit-and-run murder.

Where to watch Should I Marry a Murderer?: The docuseries premieres exclusively on Netflix on April 29.

READ MORE: What’s New on HBO Max in May

The House of the Spirits

Based on the novel of the same name, The House of the Spirits tells the story of three generations of women from a family in Chile as they navigate the rise of their violent patriarch and local political turmoil.

Where to watch The House of the Spirits: The Spanish-language adaptation series premieres exclusively with three episodes on Amazon Prime Video on April 29, with subsequent episodes rolling out weekly.

Shared Planet

This new documentary series explores how humans and wildlife can not just coexist but thrive together, highlighting stories of collaborative cohabitation from bustling urban areas to sprawling savannahs around the globe.

Where to watch Shared Planet: The series premieres on PBS at 10PM E.T. on April 29, with episodes available to stream for free at PBS.org.

Man on Fire

In Man on Fire, a former Special Forces operative suffering from PTSD seeks redemption as he takes a job protecting a teenager from traffickers in Brazil.

Where to watch Man on Fire: The action-thriller premieres exclusively on Netflix on April 30.

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