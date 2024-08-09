Meet Petunia…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week is Petunia, a stunning Bulldog mix who is approximately 2 years old. Petunia’s journey began with a call to Animal Control about a dog abandoned in a field near Oregon Avenue in Pasco. When officers arrived, it was clear that Petunia had been on the run for a while. Her collar had become so deeply embedded in her neck that it required surgical removal. Despite this rough start, Petunia’s spirit has remained unbreakable.

Since arriving at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter on May 2nd, Petunia has made remarkable progress and is ready to find her furever home. Though she is highly reactive to other animals and would do best as the only pet in the home, Petunia has an abundance of love to offer. Her excitement for walks is so enthusiastic that she turns it into a playful game of tug-of-war! On a leash, she walks beautifully and stays right by your side. Petunia also has a passion for water and loves to be near her human companions rather than playing with toys.

Petunia is incredibly food motivated and eager to please, making her a prime candidate for easy training. A little about Bulldogs: These lovable dogs are known for their distinctive wrinkled faces and sturdy, muscular builds.

Despite their tough appearance, Bulldogs are incredibly gentle and affectionate. They form strong bonds with their families and are known for their friendly, loyal nature. Petunia, with her Bulldog heritage, embodies these traits and is sure to bring joy and love to any home.

The adoption fee is just $50, and TCAS only requires a valid ID to complete the process. For households with other dogs, a meet-and-greet is required to ensure compatibility.You don’t need an appointment to meet Petunia or any of the other dogs and cats. Feel free to stop by anytime Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm to see her and other pets available for adoption.

Petunia is ready to bloom in a loving home where she can shine. We hope that with your help, Petunia will soon find the furever family she truly deserves. You can see more photos of Petunia in all her glory below.