FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw a touchdown pass and Washington State's defense held Colorado State without a touchdown at home for the first time in 85 games as the Cougars cruised to a 20-3 victory on Saturday night.

Get our free mobile app

Washington State (3-2) held a road opponent without a touchdown for the first time since October of 2006. The Cougars surrendered 59 points twice in back-to-back losses to North Texas and Washington entering the game. It was the first road win for first-year coach Jimmy Rogers.

Colorado State (1-3) turned the opening possession into a 50-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins and a 3-0 lead against its future Pac-12 Conference opponent.

Butch T Cougars cheering during the game Getty Images loading...

Eckhaus had a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Noga and Jack Stevens followed with a 37-yard field goal as Washington State scored on its first two possessions for a 10-3 lead.

Leo Pulalasi had the Cougars' longest run of the season when he rushed up the middle for 45 yards to the Rams' 8-yard line before they settled for Stevens' 21-yard field goal and a 13-3 advantage with 5:16 left before halftime.

Tucker Large and Caleb Francl, who also had a fumble recovery, stuffed the Rams' Tahj Bullock on fourth down and a half-yard at midfield and Eckhaus turned it into a 2-yard touchdown toss to tight end Ademola Faleye on third and goal for a 20-3 lead at the half.

Eckhaus completed 16 of 28 passes for 189 yards. Pulalasi rushed three times for 50 yards.

Jackson Brousseau totaled 188 yards on 19-for-28 passing for the Rams.