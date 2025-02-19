Child Porn Producer & Abuser From Yakima Gets Painful Sentence

A Yakima businessman was officially put 'out of business' by a federal judge yesterday. It was the end of a road that began in June of 2022, when a computer technician working on a laptop found numerous disturbing images.

It didn't take long for agents from the Seattle FBI field office to get involved. Once agents got in to the laptop they found folders containing photos and videos of the sexual abuse of a young child the man knew and had contact with. During their investigation they also found that some of the pornography was taken with the man's cellphone.

That man is 68-year-old David Roger Franklin. FBI agents also discovered, through a forensic interview with the victim, that Franklin told the child the photos, and the sexual acts he committed with the child, were "their little secret".

It was also determined that Franklin was producing child porn from the materials he gathered. Judge Stanley Bastian, the Chief Judge for the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Washington, handed Franklin a 30 year sentence to be served in federal prison. On top of that, Bastian also gave Franklin 10 years of supervised release.

Parole for federal crimes was abolished with The Sentencing Reform Act of 1984, so Franklin will not see the outside of a cell until he is 98 years old. Acting United States Attorney Richard Barker released this video after Franklin was officially sentenced.

Franklin's sentence wasn't only for the material he possessed and produced of his victim, he was also found to possess 89 outside videos and 21 pictures of young children being sexually abused by other men.