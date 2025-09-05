RENTON, Wa. (AP) — Right tackle Abe Lucas and the Seattle Seahawks agreed to a three-year contract extension on Thursday.

Lucas, 26, was entering the final season of his rookie contract, which he signed after the Seahawks selected him in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Washington State. The Everett, Washington, native said he was ecstatic to get a contract extension done ahead of the start of the regular season.

“This is my dream come true,” Lucas said. “The dream that I had since the time I was 3 years old, 4 years old, watching football with my dad and I’m so stoked about it. It means everything to me. I’m going to keep being the same guy, keep putting my head down and working and same stone-faced, no emotion-type of guy. I’m excited about it. I’m happy that something was able to get done.”

Lucas earned a regular role as a rookie, starting 16 games in 2022 at right tackle. But over the past two seasons, Lucas has played just 13 games because of a lingering knee injury. He had knee surgery following the 2023 season for a lingering patellar tendon issue, which popped up during a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Lucas missed the first nine games of the 2024 season, too, ultimately starting seven games before missing the final one with an abdominal injury. Despite these issues the past couple of seasons, Lucas sought to control what he could during some of the more challenging stretches of his rehab processes, a lesson he learned from late Washington State head coach Mike Leach.

“It’s like, ‘OK, I’m hurt, but now the rehab is my opportunity. OK, now getting back is my opportunity,’” Lucas said. “‘OK, I’ve only played six games this year. That’s my opportunity, seven games next year. That’s my opportunity.’ We keep going and keep a positive outlook toward it all as much as I can.”

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who is entering his first season with the Seahawks, was excited to congratulate Lucas on Thursday upon learning the news.

He’ll get his first chance at working with Lucas in a regular-season game on Sunday when the Seahawks host All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers.

“Abe has always brought such a positive attitude, even in a funny, joking way,” Darnold said. “Even when it’s super hot out there and he’s out there with a cold towel on his head saying, ‘I love this.’”

The Seahawks certainly hope a healthy Lucas could benefit a rushing attack that finished 28th in the league last season in yards per game. Seattle coach Mike Macdonald has made it clear multiple times in the weeks leading up to the season opener that the team not only wants to, but needs to run the ball more effectively in 2025.

As far as preseason games go, the run game’s early returns have been “encouraging”, according to Lucas, who is now under contract in the Emerald City through 2027.

“It’s expected,” Lucas said. “Everybody knew that’s what it’s going to be, it’s a softening process so you have to keep doing it in order for it to work sometimes. Other times it works right out of the gate. Other times you have to tap the rock until it breaks. Excited about it.”