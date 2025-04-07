I imagine by now, you have started in getting prepared for the Spring is here, Summer and Fall is a few months away! I met up with some friends that were out and about buying some new western wear. We got into a conversation about western fashion and the do's and don'ts.

Again, there are unwritten rules in fashion and cowboy hats, due to weather and comfort. As you know, there are felt, leather, and straw cowboy hats.

Spring and Easter are around the corner, and the temperature will start rising. You might want to go with a straw hat. It is lighter in weight and could keep your head cooler. It might not do well in the rain, but then again, it might do the trick.

F1 Grand Prix of United States Getty Images loading...

As the months click along and we're getting closer to Labor Day, it is starting to be the time to store your straw hat away for safekeeping and break out your felt cowboy hat.

Felt hats are often worn until next spring and are also often worn for any formal occasions year-round, and can make you stand out from the rest of the crowd.

When storing your hat, you want to place it upside down so as not to affect the brim. You might want to buy a hard shell case for your felt cowboy hat

Get our free mobile app

Of course, if you really don't care about the unwritten rules, wear the hat you want and look good doing it!

UFC 202: Story v Cerrone Getty Images loading...

Cowboy Hats found in many places, see where! Check out the Cowboy Hat Culture from some of the pros! Gallery Credit: TMS/Jack Balzer