Downed Lines in WA Sparks Fire and injure Firefighters

Overview of the Incident

A downed powerline sparked multiple fires and left four people injured, including three firefighters, on the night of Friday, December 27, 2024. The incident occurred at about 9:09 p.m. in the area of Ash Street and East Evergreen Boulevard, where the large powerline fell down, causing numerous fires over the neighborhood.

Injuries Reported

The Vancouver Fire Department received the call and responded swiftly with 11 units in total. Upon arrival, firefighters determined the power line had arced to the ground, electrifying the grass, trees, and a nearby RV, starting several fires in the process. A civilian, unable to move due to electric shocks of the downed line, was found near the RV. This patient was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

In attempting to rescue the worker, three firefighters were shocked from electrified ground and structures. Two of the firefighters were treated and released. The third was kept overnight at the hospital for observation.

Damage and Impact

The fires involved a few properties with several spot fires igniting throughout the neighborhood, including an igniting of a main house. Due to the electrical hazards in the area, Clarke Public Utilities shut off the power to the area, thereby allowing fire crews to control the situation.

Investigation Underway

The Vancouver Fire Marshal's Office has launched an investigation into what caused the powerline to fail. There wasn't any major weather to speak of when the accident happened and it is not certain. NW Natural Gas Services was also called to the location, though officials were not releasing any additional updates on Saturday evening. Fire officials were still trying to determine the extent of the damage, while crews also worked to restore power to the area.