16 Sports Celebrities Who Once Called Washington State Their Home

Getty Images/Getty Images for TikTok and ELLE

It's always cool to find out a celebrity that you like has ties to your state. This is no exception when it comes to our favorite sports stars, even if they no longer live in Washington.

The sixteen big sports celebs on this list below were born and raised in WA or lived around for a tiny bit before they went on to achieve fame. Either way, they made us proud while they lived here!

  • Ahmad Rashad (Tacoma): St. Louis Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks Training Camp, Minnesota Vikings, NBC, ABC, NBA Inside Stuff

  • Sue Bird: Seattle Storm

  • Richard Sherman: Seattle Seahawks

  • Ichiro Suzuki: Seattle Mariners

  • Cooper Kupp (Yakima): L.A. Rams and Seattle Seahawks

Cooper Kupp from the Seattle Seahawks grew up in Yakima, WA. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
    • Doug Baldwin: Seattle Seahawks

    • Marshawn Lynch (BEAST MODE!): Seattle Seahawks

    • Apolo Ohno (Seattle): Olympic Champion: Short Track Speed Racing

    • Gail Devers: Olympic Champion: Track - She grew up in Cali, but since she was born in Seattle, we claim her! Gail became an international track sensation at the '92 and '96 Olympics, plus countless wins across the globe at the World Championships.

    • Hope Solo (Richland): Olympic Champion: Soccer

Olympian Jordan Chiles lived in Vancouver, Washington State. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for TikTok
  • Jordan Chiles (Vancouver): Olympic Champion - Jordan was born in Oregon but grew up in Vancouver and moved to Texas at the age of 18 to finish training to become an Olympian. She was even a contestant on Dancing with the Stars!

  • Drew Bledsoe (Ellensburg and Walla Walla): Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots

  • Kam Chancellor: Seattle Seahawks

  • Russell Wilson (okay, the jury is out on that one): Seattle Seahawks, Tri-Cities Dust Devils

  • Coach Pete Carroll: Seattle Seahawks

Photo Credit Phillip Faraone Getty Images for ELLE
  • Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson (Vancouver): WWF WrestleMania - Yes, it is true; "The Rock" once lived in Washington State for a minute as a kid! He lived in Vancouver with his dad but went to school and wrestled in Portland.

 

Other Famous Celebrities Who Went to High School in Washington State

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

