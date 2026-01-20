It's always cool to find out a celebrity that you like has ties to your state. This is no exception when it comes to our favorite sports stars, even if they no longer live in Washington.

The sixteen big sports celebs on this list below were born and raised in WA or lived around for a tiny bit before they went on to achieve fame. Either way, they made us proud while they lived here!

Ahmad Rashad (Tacoma): St. Louis Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks Training Camp, Minnesota Vikings, NBC, ABC, NBA Inside Stuff

Sue Bird: Seattle Storm

Richard Sherman: Seattle Seahawks

Ichiro Suzuki: Seattle Mariners

Cooper Kupp (Yakima): L.A. Rams and Seattle Seahawks

Doug Baldwin: Seattle Seahawks



Marshawn Lynch (BEAST MODE!): Seattle Seahawks



Apolo Ohno (Seattle): Olympic Champion: Short Track Speed Racing



Gail Devers: Olympic Champion: Track - She grew up in Cali, but since she was born in Seattle



Hope Solo (Richland): Olympic Champion: Soccer

Jordan Chiles (Vancouver): Olympic Champion - Jordan was born in Oregon

Drew Bledsoe (Ellensburg and Walla Walla): Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots

Kam Chancellor: Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson (okay, the jury is out on that one): Seattle Seahawks, Tri-Cities Dust Devils

Coach Pete Carroll: Seattle Seahawks

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson (Vancouver): WWF WrestleMania - Yes, it is true; "The Rock" once lived in Washington State for a minute as a kid! He lived in Vancouver with his dad but went to school and wrestled in Portland.