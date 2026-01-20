16 Sports Celebrities Who Once Called Washington State Their Home
It's always cool to find out a celebrity that you like has ties to your state. This is no exception when it comes to our favorite sports stars, even if they no longer live in Washington.
The sixteen big sports celebs on this list below were born and raised in WA or lived around for a tiny bit before they went on to achieve fame. Either way, they made us proud while they lived here!
Ahmad Rashad (Tacoma): St. Louis Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks Training Camp, Minnesota Vikings, NBC, ABC, NBA Inside Stuff
Sue Bird: Seattle Storm
Richard Sherman: Seattle Seahawks
Ichiro Suzuki: Seattle Mariners
Cooper Kupp (Yakima): L.A. Rams and Seattle Seahawks
Doug Baldwin: Seattle Seahawks
Marshawn Lynch (BEAST MODE!): Seattle Seahawks
Apolo Ohno (Seattle): Olympic Champion: Short Track Speed Racing
Gail Devers: Olympic Champion: Track - She grew up in Cali, but since she was born in Seattle, we claim her! Gail became an international track sensation at the '92 and '96 Olympics, plus countless wins across the globe at the World Championships.
Hope Solo (Richland): Olympic Champion: Soccer
Jordan Chiles (Vancouver): Olympic Champion - Jordan was born in Oregon but grew up in Vancouver and moved to Texas at the age of 18 to finish training to become an Olympian. She was even a contestant on Dancing with the Stars!
Drew Bledsoe (Ellensburg and Walla Walla): Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots
Kam Chancellor: Seattle Seahawks
Russell Wilson (okay, the jury is out on that one): Seattle Seahawks, Tri-Cities Dust Devils
Coach Pete Carroll: Seattle Seahawks
Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson (Vancouver): WWF WrestleMania - Yes, it is true; "The Rock" once lived in Washington State for a minute as a kid! He lived in Vancouver with his dad but went to school and wrestled in Portland.
