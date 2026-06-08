The following is a list of drug-related deaths as reported by the King County Medical Examiner. The Center Square does not independently verify this information. The full list can be found here.

Total number of drug-related deaths since TCS tracking began May 26: 24

JUNE 1

26-01404: Charles Bailey Hansen 30 years / Male 05/28/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Snoqualmie, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01410: Darryl Earl Williams 61 years / Male 05/17/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including cocaine and fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Tukwila, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01417: Bryan A. Sanchez Aguilar 23 years / Male 05/29/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and cocaine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seatac, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01427: Donald Garrison 58 years / Male 05/30/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Bellevue, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01432: Kevin Frederick Kopp 57 years / Male 05/28/2026 Acute drug intoxication including methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Auburn, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01434: Carlos Reyes Sabino 41 years / Male 05/31/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and ethanol. The injury occurred at a residence in Burien, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JUNE 2

26-01447: Dashayla Diane Ellis 35 years / Female 05/31/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Tukwila, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JUNE 3

26-01453: Roberto Thomas Cavasos 52 years / Male 05/30/2026 Acute drug intoxication including methamphetamine. The injury occurred outdoors in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01468: Colleen Lanae Mulligan 58 years / Female 06/02/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred outdoors in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01473: Benjamin Tobaccojuice 68 years / Male 05/27/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JUNE 4

26-01467: Joshua Dylan Schubach 55 years / Male 05/31/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including a benzodiazepine, buprenorphine, cocaine, and fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Tukwila, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JUNE 5

26-01490: Colleen Marion Barnes 65 years / Female 06/04/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl, cocaine and methadone. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.