25 Quirky &#8216;World&#8217;s Largest&#8217; Attractions Worth the Road Trip This Summer

25 Quirky ‘World’s Largest’ Attractions Worth the Road Trip This Summer

Google Maps/Rob Carroll/Canva

There is often no cheaper road trip than driving somewhere to see an attraction deemed the "world's largest."

You don't have to drive far in most areas of the U.S. to find at least one quirky, oversized roadside novelty. In some small towns, their "world's largest" item serves as an entry point for generating tourism.

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Casey, Illinois, for example, is a small city of less than 2,500 people. Despite its small population, Casey's streets are often filled with visitors looking to catch a glimpse of one of the city's 12 ginormous attractions, including the world's largest mailbox, wind chime and rocking chair.

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From pies to flip flops, here are some of the best "world's largest" roadside attractions to see on your next road trip throughout the U.S.

25 Quirky 'World's Largest' Roadside Attractions You Need to Visit at Least Once

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

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Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

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