Your ‘Bigfoot’ Shopping Headquarters May Be in the Most Unlikely of Places in Yakima

What do you gift the person that has everything?

Or maybe you have that hard-to-buy person on your list.

What about something Bigfoot-themed?

I found these shelves filled with fun Bigfoot items from statues to ornaments to snow globes to trinkets and more, all in celebration of our local cryptid.

The funny thing, though, is I would have never known about all this as it was found in a store I'm not often in so as soon as I saw it I figured I'd snap a quick photo and share it with you.

Where to find Bigfoot items in Yakima?

I found these at Tieton Village Drugs, of all places.

I remember visiting Tieton Village Drugs a lot more when I was younger. I can only assume it was where my parents would pick up their prescriptions in the 80s. I have fond memories of them carrying unique candy bars so I always loved to visit when I was younger.

The other day I was 'in the area' so I popped in to look for something really quick and, while I was there, I figured I'd browse the aisles just to see what there was. I'm glad I did as I found these fun Bigfoot items. Good to know.

So if I need a last minute gift idea or quick stocking stuffer, I know I'll be visiting Tieton Village Drugs again soon.

You can find Tieton Village Drugs off 38th and Tieton next to Goodwill.

