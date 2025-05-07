For everyone that makes fun of Yakima, Yakima sure does have a lot going on for itself.

Finance website Advance America listed 130 for all sizes to find the towns that have the most bang for your buck.

The towns you can do the most with the least amount of money.

These towns that have the cost of living just about right so you can still have fun without breaking the bank and still making your monthly home payments on time.

Cities like Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco may be great cities, but the cost is way too high.

On the flipside there are great towns with amazing house costs, but there's not a lot to do in those towns so they didn't make the list.

A nice mix of affordable housing and stuff to do in the area.

Yakima may not have come in first place overall, but it was the first city listed of all cities in Washington State.

Not Seattle (of course), not Spokane, not even one of the Tri-Cities. Good ol' Palm Springs of Washington Yakima.

Advance America mentions Yakima having a cost of living 12% below average compared to the rest of the state. With convenient access for outdoor activities like fishing, skiing, hiking, to turn those into day trips and still enjoy an evening downtown, Yakima was top for Washington.

Yakima came in 54th place of this list overall, but it's the first for Washington State.

What cities are the best bang for your buck in Washington State?

Of 130 cities across the United States, only three cities made this list.

Yakima came in at #54.

Longview was #120.

Moses Lake was #123.

If you're curious about the top 5 cities, first place goes to Ocala, FL. Near Miami and Orlando without being in Miami or Orlando but still all the things people may love about Florida.

Pensacola, FL also made the list as 2nd place.

Then we have two cities from South Carolina being Greer (near Greenville) and Aiken. I've been to South Carolina a few times and I love it there. I don't care for the humidity but nice area with a southern charm, great food and cheap houses.

I remember one time specifically we were driving through town and I commented on how great the houses look. They said they sell for about $250,000 when they'd easily go for $700,000 in Yakima.

Fifth place goes to Bowling Green, Kentucky. I've had a couple friends live here and they love it just fine. Everything you need with a cheaper cost of living and only about an hour away from Nashville.

