Over the past several years, pizza has been taking a new form of itself.

There are traditional pizza places. Y'know, the type that serve pepperoni, olives, meat lovers, a bickering couple in the corner where one is defending the right for pineapple to be on pizza. I love those places. It keeps tradition alive.

Read More: Discontinued Items from McDonald's in WA

There also have places that serve what can only be considered pizza fusion. You take something as traditional as pizza and decide to put random ingredients that one wouldn't think would work for pizza but, as it turns out, they prove many wrong.

Love Food released a list of the best pizza places across the United States and Washington State only made the list once.

As you'd figure with almost anything out of the Seattle area, especially, it's anything but traditional.

Get our free mobile app

The Best Pizza in Washington State

Give it up for MOTO Pizza.

MOTO Pizza is very active on their Instagram.

Two locations

There's a Moto Pizza in Belltown area of Seattle as well as one in Edmonds which is just north of Seattle. Nice and convenient.

They seem to be known for Detroit-style which is a thick crust square pizza but this has some Filipino influence for the toppings including items like pork belly and banana ketchup.

Read More: The Best Seafood Restaurant in WA

Their best seller seems to be the Clam Chowdah which has clams, bacon, creamy chowdah sauce... it's basically like eating clam chowder out of a bread bowl but in baked pizza form.



Might be worth stopping in sometime.

The Best 6 Rated Mouth Watering Steakhouses in Washington State Are you a carnivore in search of the perfect steak? Look no further! Read on for our feisty foodie's guide to the best steakhouses in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Where Are Washington's Best Onion Rings Found? We asked, and you replied. If you're looking for a great pile of onion rings, there are loads of restaurants and hole-in-the-wall bars that serve up a great plate. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

6 Of The Best Places To Grab Yummy Ice Cream In Washington State Get a cool ice cream cone at these 6 great shops around Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

7 Famous Delicious Soda and Beers Created in Washington State These seven sodas and beers originated in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals