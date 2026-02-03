Washington has it's share of car theft much like any other state. However, when it comes to getting a car, what type of car could you get that hopefully wouldn't be one listed on this list. Cars are becoming more and more secure over the years but thieves are crafty enough to find a way.

Washington is one of the states with the most car thefts per 100,000 people. It comes in 2nd place after Colorado in first.

Compare the Market listed the most stolen cars in Washington State.

Check out the list and see if you know anyone who's driving one of the cars listed.

They broke down each state on the top three stolen vehicles.

Washington State suffered 627 thefts per 100,000 people with the number one stolen vehicle for Washington being a truck, not a sedan.

Compare the Market just lists the number one stolen vehicle as a Ford Pickup. It doesn't say what model, just Ford pickup trucks are the most stolen.

The second most stolen vehicle is the Honda Civic with 3rd place going to the Honda Accord. Both Hondas have always been high on the list for car thefts for several years.

For Washington it's Ford but for people in California, it's Chevrolet pickups.

Ford Pickups are the most stolen vehicle not only for Washington but also for our friends in Oregon and the #1 place for stolen vehicles, Colorado, as well.

You can read more on Compare the Market.