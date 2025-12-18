Flying out of Tri-Cities can be great. They have a decent restaurant, a nice bar, a few options for flights with Alaska, Delta, United, and Allegient with many nonstop services to places like Seattle, Minnesota, Salt Lake City, Denver, Las Vegas and, as of recently, Los Angeles and Burbank.

Very soon you can add Portland to that list as well.

PSC - PDX Nonstop

Tri-Cities Airport PSC just announced they're bringing back the much-requested flight with nonstop service from Pasco to Portland starting in June of 2026.

This flight was once offered years ago by Horizon Airlines.

Alaska Airlines will be providing this service not once but twice daily with two options - a flight at 5:22 a.m. with you arriving in Portland at 6:20 a.m. or they have an afternoon flight at 3:55 p.m. that will have you landing at 4:49 p.m.

So, yes, you could technically purchase a round trip flight for the same day if you leave at 5:22 a.m. and have you arriving back in Tri-Cities which options to arrive home at either 3:24 p.m. or 10:36 p.m.

Fly from Tri-Cities to Portland for less than it costs to drive

The average price is $187. You figure it takes probably $100 in gas + road trip snacks and you'd get there in a fraction of the time without having to worry about driving in rain or fog or whatever other conditions it may have, it's a pretty good deal.

There has been some talk about the possibility of Yakima's YKM having nonstop flights to Portland in the future, too. So far, nothing new as far as that news but I feel it would be very welcoming to have another option for Yakima to fly.

