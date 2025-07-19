There is something so cool to discover in Washington State that you might get upset about when you realize you've never heard of them before until now—the Thomas Dambo Trolls.

There are about five such feats of artistic genius here in Washington State. I've heard there is also one in Oregon.

WHAT ARE THOMAS DAMBO TROLLS?

The artist, Thomas Dambo, has made standalone sculptures that have gained him quite the reputation for his iconic trolls. These are nothing like the Fremont Bridge Troll in Seattle, although that's a pretty cool work of art, too.

Find the five Thomas Dambo Trolls:

WHO IS THOMAS DAMBO?

Thomas Dambo is an activist and a recycling enthusiast from Denmark. He was commissioned to create his art at several locations throughout the Pacific Northwest.

These amazing art sculptures are made out of wood, including birdhouses. It's just truly stunning to see!

