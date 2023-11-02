The Hourly Wage You Need to Afford Rent in Washington State
Say it with me.
"The rent is too damn high!"
It was high back then and with most places raising the rent every 6 months or so, it's getting worse and worse.
To the point where many are having trouble making ends meet with the rent and power and food and any other essentials.
Out of curiosity I was wondering what the average hourly wage would be for someone to rent here in Washington State at kind of a bare minimum to afford rent and still have a life.
The federal minimum wage is $7.25. That's absolute minimum. That's the lowest wage required. Shameful. You can't even get a decent lunch for that wage anymore.
You remember when the 1% were up in arms about how $15-$20 for minimum wage was too much. Well, as it turns out for the state of Washington, it's still not enough.
According to Chase, you should only be paying 28% of your monthly income on your rent/mortgage to sustain a quality of life.
Nobody was talking about an unfair wage, it was more the ability to afford rent and still, y'know, feed your kids.
The good news for us here in Washington state is that we're on the decrease down 7% from last year according to USA Today.
But according to BuzzFeed, for the average 2 bedroom you would need to make an hourly wage of $31.33.
That's to afford the rental as well as any other things you may need.
Again, this is on average for Washington so bigger cities like Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and 'rich' neighborhoods like Issaquah would be included in this list as well.
If you're looking to live on the cheap, Arkansas is the cheapest at $16 an hour to afford rent + life.
While the most expensive belongs to California needing an hourly wage of $42.25.
I have a feeling our friends making $30+ an hour in Yakima are living it up. And good for them.
It's a rough time right now and all we can do is keep going and maybe consider those side-hustles you've been considering.
Here is the Minimum Wage the Year You Were Born
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Gallery Credit: Stacker Staff
ALSO: Former Minnesota Twins All-Star's Home for Sale - Complete With Brewery
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton
FOR SALE: Feast Yer Eyes on This Pirate Ship
LOOK INSIDE: Kid Rock Is Selling His Grand $2.2 Million Detroit Mansion
PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price
See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House:
ALSO: See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House:
ALSO: PEEK INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION
LOOK: 'Muppets' Artist's Magical Woodland Home Could Be Yours
See Inside: Aaron Lewis' Luxurious $3.5 Million Rural Castle
LOOK: See inside a modern day castle complete with drawbridge
CHECK THIS OUT: This Texas Home Boasts Its Own Beach And Zipline
LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger