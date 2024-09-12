I had some really bad tortilla soup the other day and I am still shaking my head in disapproval.

Call me Judgy McJudgerson if you want to, but the soup was too thick, too chunky, and way too salty.

I tried desperately to finish at least half of the tortilla soup because a friend was paying for my lunch, but the most I could do was gnaw on the bread it came with to fill me up.

While I won't reveal the name of this restaurant (it was a chain restaurant on the westside not far from Seattle), that's what I get for trying chain restaurant foods, I guess?

When I'm looking for the best places in Yakima for a good bowl of tortilla soup, I like to go to places I have grown to love, like:

El Porton de Pepe: Sopa de Tortilla

15 S 5th Ave

El Porton de Pepe in Yakima Google Street View

AND

El Mirador 2: Chicken Tortilla Soup

1601 E Yakima Ave

El Mirador 2 Yakima Google Street View

The BEST chicken tortilla soup I've ever had, however, was found by chance in downtown Yakima.

Normally when I dine in this particular eatery, I get their renowned burger and fries, but when another friend offered to treat me to a birthday lunch, I decided to get something new: the tortilla soup.

WHAT MAKES THIS TORTILLA SOUP IN YAKIMA SO DARN SPECIAL?

Getting the chicken tortilla soup at this place was a risk for me since I've never tried it there before. Once I took a slurp, however, I felt an explosion of flavor in my mouth that made me instantly happy and relaxed!

This tortilla soup was served piping hot! It had the perfect blend of spice (although there is a kick to it due to a few jalapenos, fair warning). I like my foods on the spicy side anyway. The sauce wasn't too thick or too thin either, thank goodness.

I don't like seeing too many vegetables in my tortilla soup, or too much meat, for that matter.

A perfect bowl of chicken tortilla soup must also come with the right kind of bread--one that is not too hard. I asked my server to please make sure my bread was not too hard. I'm sure she thought I was nuts, but I had recently had a rough dental procedure that forced me to eat only soft foods. The bread was delicious!

I've had quite a few restaurants that served me baguettes so hard on the outside, they've been hard enough to break off a tooth!

WHERE TO FIND THE BEST CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP IN YAKIMA?

Cowiche Canyon Kitchen (202 E Yakima Ave)

I'm craving some of their soup right now, but I'll have to wait until next month to get some because I'm saving up for a vacation I'm taking soon and I need to save up all of my coins, ha!

Chicken Tortilla Soup from Cowiche Canyon Kitchen in Yakima Credit: Reesha Cosby

