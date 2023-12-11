This Tex-Mex Soup in Yakima Hits the Spot, Especially in Winter
At any restaurant, if my meal comes with the soup or salad, I'm picking soup 100% of the time. Soup seems to be a side for so many restaurants when it has every right to be front and center on any table at any time of year.
There are some spots for soup in Yakima and one places seems to stand out for amazing soup.
And when they have this Tex-Mex Soup on the menu, it's definitely worth grabbing.
Where to find Tex-Mex Soup in Yakima
You'll find this at Powerhouse Grill.
I'm not exactly sure if it's a random occurrence or happens on a specific day of the week every week, but this was a fun surprise as I didn't even know it was a thing until we happen to go here the other day.
I was already ready to not leave the house but my wife and kid had a craving for something at Powerhouse Grill so here's me, putting on my pants again, putting on my shoes again and begrudgingly leaving the house. I no zero issues with Powerhouse Grill as I always find something amazing every time I go, but just didn't wanna leave the house again for the day, especially since it was later than we would usually go out to eat. It was near 8 p.m.
I don't even remember what I ordered. I think it was the fish and chips, but it came with a soup or salad.
Never mind my main dish, I remember the soup and looking forward to grabbing it again.
