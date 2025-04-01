Experience Washington Fun at the Soap Lake Food & Folk Festival

Have you ever been to Soap Lake, Washington? It's a tiny town in Grant County that is full of fun people, including artisans, artists, musicians, and plenty of great restaurants.

This year marks the second time Soap Lake has hosted a fun celebration presented by the Friends of the Lower Grand Coulee.

Soap Lake Food & Folk Festival 2025 Soap Lake, WA, Google Street View/Canva loading...

What is the Soap Lake Food & Festival?

Imagine two days of fun where everyone from senior citizens to kids can eat great food and listen to some awesome local bands. Activities include making your own drum stick to play on a huge drum plus a youth empowerment night with an open mic (Friday) and six live bands, food vendors, and a Family Zone area (Saturday).

"Attendees are encouraged to bring their picnic blankets or lawn chairs...Performances will include traditional folk styles, world music genres, swing and traditional standards, Ukrainian Bandura, blues, plus rock and roll. There will be something for everyone!" - Friends of the Lower Grand Coulee

There are other activities in the proximity of the festival at Smokiam Park (it's a dog-friendly park, so bring your pups).

Smokiam RV Resort Smokiam RV Resort in Soap Lake, WA, Google Street View loading...

Soap Lake High School is getting in on the fun, too, by hosting the "Selfie Station" with the town's Youth Empowerment Program.

If you plan on making a weekend of it, you can find a campground or stay in a nearby hotel or resort.

For more details on the Soap Lake Food & Folk Festival happening Friday and Saturday, June 20-21, 2025, visit friendsofthelowergrandcoulee.org.

