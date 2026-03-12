There's a lot of stress that can come with flying in general and flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport SEA (formally Sea-Tac but they're trying to drop the Sea-Tac name and just go by the flight code SEA) can be even more frustrating.

The terrible parking, the confusing lines, the multiple entrances, there's a lot that can go on when you're flying directly out of SEA to get to where ever you need to go.

And now that we're in another government shutdown as of typing this, with that lack of staff though there are still plenty of TSA agents working for free under the assumption they'll get backpay once the lockdown has lifted, it can cause even more of a headache.

martince2 martince2 loading...

Get our free mobile app

Read More: Yakima’s Most Dangerous Intersections

What is the average wait time for SEA's TSA line?

According to the SEA Facebook page, the average wait time can be around 10-12 minutes on average.

Still, though, they want you to arrive 2 hours before your flight, minimum.

Three hours early if you're flying internationally so they can do passport checks and all that.

So even though they're not getting paid, they're still working very efficiently to make your flight experience as smooth as possible.

You can see more from the Port Seattle page.

Read More: This is the Fastest Shrinking City in Washington State

They also go on to say that, since TSA agents are working without pay, they could use your help.

They've opened a food pantry to help support them and their families but are accepting all donations of non-perishable food items, hygiene items, diapers, and anything you think that would help in a time like this.

Those items can be dropped off at the SEA Conference Center during business hours between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.