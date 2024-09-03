What Foods Are Winning In Washington State For Week 1 of the NFL

Another NFL Season is set to begin this week and many of us will be hosting a Week 1 watch party to kick things off the right way. The biggest question is always what foods should you serve to start the season right?

Canva Canva loading...

If you're looking for suggestions to create the best possible menu for Week 1 of the season you're in the right place. It doesn't matter if you're prepping for Thursday Night Football featuring the defending Super Bowl Champions Chiefs, Friday Night Football ( first time in 50 years in Week 1) between the Eagles and Packers in Brazil, or the Seahawk's home opener in their throwback uniforms against the Broncos...these food choices will make you the winner hands down!

The following are the most searched for foods for football in Washington State, compiled using Google search data, from the folks at Vegasinsider.com.

Sliders are King in Washington State (Over 22,000 searches)

Canva Canva loading...

The miniature burgers have become a favorite around the country for game day gourmets. They first hit the U.S. scene over 100 years ago as White Castle became the first to make the blunted beef patties. Since then, many nuances have been added to the slider to create an even broader appeal. Don't worry about looking for different ways to make yours...click here for 50 ways to make a slider.

Get our free mobile app

Nachos Gave Sliders A Run For the Top Spots (almost 19,000 searches)

Canva Canva loading...

Few things in the culinary world beat a great plate of nachos! Tortilla chips are like a blank canvas and most anything edible can be placed on top and melted into a plate of pure heaven. This sports staple traces it's roots back to World War II when a Mexican restauranteur in Coahuila made them for a group of wives of American soldiers that would cross the border from Texas to eat there. Click here for a simple nacho recipe that's sure to score big at your party.

The Food That's A Distant 3rd Goes Back to Ancient Rome (Over 3,800 searches)

Canva Canva loading...

Most often associated with spaghetti, meatballs can be prepared in a number of appetite satisfying ways. You can stick with a traditional red sauce, spice it up with a little sriracha, baste them in BBQ sauce, cover them in cheese, or adorn them in alfredo. Ancient Roman cookbooks had recipes for the timeless treat and it has become one of the easier food to prepare (drop them in crock pot and you're on autopilot). Click here to sample a variety of meatball options for your game day bash.

Other Notable Football Favorites Fell Where?

Canva Canva loading...

I've got to admit I was surprised to see the food I most associate with football in 4th place. Chicken wings have faded down the list fast with less than 2,900 searches. Another classic that is lower than you may expect is pizza. Just 700 searches by Washingtonians isn't a significant slice of the pie (pun fully intended). While you can argue those two under performed on the expectation list, this one maybe the biggest surprise of them all.

In Dead Last is a Summertime BBQ Staple

Canva Canva loading...

Hot dogs denied! You read that right...hot dogs came in dead last in Washington residents search results. Only 410 searches for the food most associated with competitive eating on 4th of July. It's understandable though, hot dogs are so intertwined with baseball that you just don't think about them during football season.