Visiting the airport in Seattle can be a bit of a headache sometimes. It's a lot of hurry up and wait to get to your gate for your next flight only to find out your flight was delayed. It's enough to make your blood pressure rise.

You wouldn't be alone and, no, it's not just you. SEA is finding more flights are getting delayed to the tune of 19% on average going as high as 28% in the busy travel month of June.

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Plan in Advance when Traveling to SEA

It comes down to the rush of summer travel in those summer months, especially in June when kids are freshly out of school and you can't wait to visit somewhere fun.

Flight price site Compare the Market did some research to find when flights are at their most delayed at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Summer months always have the highest risk of delays at SEA as it's peak travel season.

June seems to see it the worst with upwards of 28% of all flights being delayed.

July and August also have a lot of delays as well with flight delays as high as 25% and 24% respectively.

Going into summer like in May might see delays as much as 21%.

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Most Flight Delays for SEA in Seattle, Washington

According to Compare the Market the flights with the highest delay rates are JetBlue Airways along with Hawaiian Airlines and American Airlines. They do have a lot of flights with Hawaiian and American so it may also be a numbers game.

Plan ahead and if you expect there to be a delay for any reason, when there isn't a delay it may feel like a bonus.