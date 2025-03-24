This Washington State Airport Named 2nd Shortest Walking Distance
If you don't travel as often, it's one of the things they don't really mention is how much walking goes on from landing at the gate to catching your connecting flight. Or once you're through TSA (like if you're flying out of Seattle) how much walking you'll have to do to get to where you're going.
Think about how big the average Walmart store is. Then imagine having to walk the distance of 10 of those. While carrying a backpack and dragging luggage behind you.
Well, depending on where you're flying out of, some airports have a bit of a hike ahead of them.
The good people at Kuru Footwear measured some distance from checking in until you get to your gate and, fortunately, Washington State is home to one airport they measured as the least amount of distance.
Because, after all, when you're traveling, its always a good idea to arrive with a good pair of shoes.
And I hope you have a great pair of shoes if you're traveling to Dallas/Fort Worth in Texas as they have an average of 1.5 miles from where you check in to finally arriving to your gate.
Now, I've been to the Denver airport a few times which ranks at #2 in most time to travel and that's because it's set up like a giant hallway. Fortunately, they do have conveyor belts along the way to speed up the process. And a nice food court in the middle that features a VooDoo Doughnuts.
I saw Pittsburgh on the list as well and, though there is a bit of a distance, there was also a train that connects the check-in gate to the airport itself so I'm not sure if that counts.
Going way down the list from the airports they measured, the shortest walk is .03 miles in Trenton, NJ.
But happy to see second place go to PAE in Washington State.
Paine Field Airport in Everett, Washington you're looking at about .04 miles.
PAE offers nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco Los Angeles and a few other locations. Not bad for such a small airport!
Now, here in Yakima, I'd argue that the distance is even less than this, but I've also never been to PAE so I don't know for sure. Or maybe Yakima doesn't count as it only has one flight option to Seattle. I'm not sure.
Either way, yay!
