Violent Crime Report In Walla Walla Not What It Seemed

Around 6 pm Monday night a call came in to Walla Walla Dispatch (WESCOM), on the local non-emergency line, reporting a violent domestic crime in progress. The caller told dispatchers the events were unfolding at a home on the 700 block of N 8th Ave.

A Shooting and Violent Threats Were Reported

The caller told the call taker that he accidentally shot his brother in their home. As Walla Walla's finest were on their way to the scene, the caller gave more detail as to what was unfolding in real time. His father was threatening to kill him by stabbing him with a knife. The caller then told dispatch he had just shot his father. The man then relayed that he put down the gun and was going to come out of the house with his hands up and turn himself over to police.

Police Arrived at the Scene In Under Two Minutes

When a crime of that nature is called in to dispatch, regardless of the line used, the law enforcement response is swift.

When police arrived they were met with...silence. Officers double checked the address that was reported. No one was coming out of the front door with their hands up and the scene in the neighborhood was peaceful.

All involved began to wonder what exactly was going on. Authorities began checking nearby homes as dispatch began to trace where the call came from by emergency pinging the number. Police then went to make contact at the address given in the call. The homeowner told police there were no problems in the home and cooperated fully with law enforcement. The phone ping came from a cell tower in Colfax further establishing the call was a hoax.

Walla Walla PD Were "Swatted"

Incidents like this have been on the rise not just in Washington State, but around the Country. Washington is one of nine States that have laws on the books that address "swatting", or the act of falsely reporting a significant event to evoke the largest police response possible. Congress has also looked at toughening penalties for Swatters.

Washington State's law makes it a gross misdemeanor to make a swatting call unless trauma or death was caused as a result of events associated with the hoax. Then it becomes a felony charge. Every time first responders are subject to a swatting incident it takes resources away form other situations and can delay response times to real emergencies and put the lives of others in danger.

Fortunately, the professionalism of the responders and the cooperation of residents in the neighborhood resulted in this situation being quickly and safely.