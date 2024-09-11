One of 20 Best New Restaurants by Bon Appétit is in Washington State

New restaurants come and go all over Washington State.

It's always fun to see types of restaurants are coming near you, whether it be a traditional casual dining experience or something with an ethnic flair, there's always something to give people a reason to visit these new restaurants and let the pros handle the meals... and the dishes.

One thing that Bon Appétit does every year is highlight just 20 of these new restaurants from all over the United States.

Fortunately, but not surprising, Washington State was home to one of the restaurants on the list of 20.

Bon Appétit's Recommended New Restaurant in Washington State

Bon Appétit named Sophon as one of the 20 best new restaurants. Sounds like a great place, too.

Utilizing locally sourced Seattle ingredients with a Cambodian influence, it sounds like a must-visit place to me. I haven't been there, yet, but it's now on my list.

The colors, the flavors, all there.

From Sophon's website:

This space will create many memories. Memories amongst one another & dialogue amongst the community. Just like any other household rich in cultural history, this household will differ in how and what we cook. Sophon’s one promise is that the story in the food that we will be sharing with our community in this space is authentically our great-grandmother’s and authentically our family’s. We strive to continuously amplify the Khmer resilience & our diaspora through traditional & contemporary plays on Khmer dishes. Definitely not your ma’s cooking.

Looking at the menu, this place is legit. I've never tried food like this but if it makes the top 20 from every new restaurant in the United States you know it'll be worth trying.

