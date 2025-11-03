Peaches are the Next Fruit Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
FDA has announced a new recall.
This time it's peaches.
Peaches being Recalled across the Nation
The peaches in question are Moonlight/Kroger peaches from the California-based company Moonlight Company.
These peaches have concern for listeria.
Health Concerns for Listeria
If you happen to get listeria, to someone typically healthy it could feel like a mild flu but it could be severe to a fatal level if you're pregnant, a senior, and more.
Best to avoid it if at all possible.
Where would you find these peaches?
These peaches were sold in stores in Washington State and across the United States between September 16 through October 29.
Stores like Fred Meyer would likely carry these as it's a Kroger idea, but also places like Walmart would be apt to carry these as well.
If you bought peaches in the last month or so, check the ones you bought to see if they're from this California company.
If you purchased these peaches during that time frame, you're asked to dispose of them and get your money back. The FDA site has information how you can do that.
What peaches are on the recall list due to listeria concerns
Here are the ones too look out for, specifically.
You can see specific lot numbers and photos on the FDA website.
So far, no illnesses have been reported from this.
Tips For Living With Diabetes
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
12 West Coast Celebrities with Diabetes
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton
10 Ways to Protect Yourself from Washington Mosquitoes
Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster
8 Ways to Clear & Keep Wildfire Smoke from Your Home
Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster
The Current Top 12 Most Rat-Infested Cities in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster
11 GMO Food Products Sold in the USA
Stay Away From These 4 Dangerous Ticks in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Stay Hydrated! Drinks to Avoid Hydrating With
Gallery Credit: Aly
Best Chiropractors in Wenatchee WA
Gallery Credit: Aly
Don't Like Drinking Water? (Boring) Here are Some Alternatives!
Gallery Credit: Aly