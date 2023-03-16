KID Operational Irrigation Testing Begins Monday-Check Status Map Here

It's NOT you. If you notice something's off with your irrigation on Monday, don't worry.

The Kennewick Irrigation District is notifying customers that operational testing is going on with certain systems through the end of the month. The testing in some areas will begin in the morning and may last until 7 pm. Each system takes about 2-3 days to test.

Where and when will the testing happen in your area?

For more information on the exact testing dates in your area, visit kid.org. Under the Water Status Map is where you'll find the information.

Due to the complexity of the system, some areas cannot be tested ahead of time.

KID reminds customers that the testing helps reduce possible future interruptions to your service by helping to determine where maintenance may be needed after the winter season and before water is regularly needed for your system. As a reminder, you're advised to isolate or turn off your KID connection prior to your service planned testing days.

You're encouraged to call the KID office at 509-586-9111 to report ANY leaks.

