Hawks are Harassing People in This Eastern Washington Town
Can you imagine just walking down the street, minding your own business, listening to your favorite songs on our app and, all of a sudden, you start getting attacked by a hawk?
Unfortunately, this was a reality for people in Eastern Washington earlier this week. Not just a rogue instance but it was reported it happened several times to different people.
Idaho State Journal is reporting that hawks are attacking people in Pullman.
That's bound to ruin anyone's day.
Why are hawk attacking people in Pullman?
According to Marcie Logsdon at WSU, there's a chance they're aggressive around this area as there may be a nest nearby.
So far, these hawks seem to be annoying people in a specific section of Pullman on Bishop Blvd.
The attacks and annoyances (like hawks just swooping low, dive-bombs on unexpected fools) aren't causing serious injury or anything as of yet.
There is mention of Pullman police teaming up with WSU wildlife to find out what kind of hawks they are.
What You Can Do if a Hawk Is Attacking You.
They say protect your head and back away slowly. Don't engage and definitely don't fight back.
People in the area are hoping it's temporary. Migration season is coming soon so hopefully it won't last too much longer.
In the meantime, if you're in the Pullman area and happen to be in town visiting your friends and family at WSU, mind your head and watch for hawks.
