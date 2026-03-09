Grocery Outlet is that one shop that you can just visit when you don't have a specific grocery list.

Sure, you can shop there as well, as you know they'll always have bread, milk, cheese, plenty of snacks, drinks, and even household items.

But it's also fun to just show up and, for lack of better terms, see what falls in the shopping cart as you never know what you'll find.

Grocery Outlet is the next on the list for businesses that are looking to the close the doors in several stores across 16 states with Washington State being on that list.

Is Yakima Safe?

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Read More: Hidden Gem Store in Yakima Sells Games and Toys from the '80s

Grocery Outlet May Be Closing Stores in Washington State

KREM reported that a total of 36 underperforming stores would be closing in 16 states.

Here are the states that has stores closing.

Alabama

California

Delaware

Georgia

Idaho

Kentucky

Maryland

Nevada

North Carolina

New Jersey

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

Read More: 9 Snacks You Didn’t Know Were From Washington

I was hoping not to see it, but Washington State is on the list as well as our friends in Oregon and Idaho.

As of this time, they didn't have a definitive list of which Grocery Outlet stores were planning on closing at this time.

They did say, however, that most of the stores set to close would be the ones on the eastside of the United States.

In a silver-lining of good news from this situation is they did say they're planning on refreshing 150 stores by the end of the year.