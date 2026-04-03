FDA Recalls Over 3 Million Eye Drop Products in Washington Due to ‘Lack of Sterility’
The FDA is issuing a recall on several eye drop products as they may carry germs to due to, as the FDA labels them, Lack of Assurance of Sterility.
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List of Eye Drop Products from FDA Recall Below
This news comes straight from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about eye drop products that due to their lack of assurance of sterility could cause germs with your eyes being a gateway to illness and infection.
Eye Drop FDA Recall Could Cause Illness
FDA labeled every product as this:
Lack of Assurance of Sterility
There are 8 total products that the FDA is calling for a product recall with a total product number of over 8,000,000 products.
There's all from K.C. Pharmaceuticals based in California. However, this product recall spans across the entire United States including Washington.
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Which Eye Drops are Being Recalled?
Here are the products to watch out for.
Check the FDA website for more info on each one if you need further verification.
If you have any of these in your cupboard, the FDA is asking you to return them for a full refund.
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