Simply by nature of location, through process of elimination, every state has to have a signature drink.

A drink they're known for that other states are jealous of. Sure, other states can try but to get the full experience that specific drink is always best enjoyed in that state.

There are some states like Wyoming known for its Wyoming Whiskey.

Other states like Alaska may have the best Duck Farts while California, their signature drink is simply wine thanks to the Napa Valley.

And it doesn't always have to be alcoholic. Like Florida with oranges their signature drink is, well, orange juice. Easy enough.

But what about Washington State? What is our signature drink.

What is the signature drink in Washington State?

According to Stacker, it's coffee.

Yep, coffee.

Easy, no gimmicks, simply coffee.

Which makes all the sense in the world.

Not just Starbucks, though Starbucks may be the most popular, but also Verve Coffee, Tony's Coffee, and, of course, Seattle's Best Coffee which many claim truly is the best coffee, there are no lack of coffee options to choose from.

If you were thinking alcoholic drinks, well, according to Buzzfeed, the most iconic drink in Washington State goes to Rainier Beer.

The classic can with that unmistakable red R logo, Rainier Beer was a Washington staple with the commercials and marketing they were doing, especially in the 70s and 80s. I'd say Rainier Beer is pretty iconic. I still know a few who drink it just to keep that spirit of Rainier Beer alive today.

